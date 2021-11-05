Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" to take $27 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Purple pictured).
- Sold by Eternal Digital via eBay.
- A22 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 7" 1024x600 LCD touch display
- 1GB RAM; 16GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 OS (Oreo)
- Model: T702
That's $15 under last month's mention and an all-time low for this model. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
That's $11 below our refurb mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $44 under the best price we could find for a new one now.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, but a 30-day money-back guarantee applies.
- Prefer a 2-year Allstate warranty? Search "363351481369" to find it in Certified Refurbished condition for $63.
- Arm Cortex mtk8167 A53 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1024x600 IPS touchscreen
- 1GB RAM & 16GB storage
- Android 10.0
- built-in DVD player
- Model: SLTDVD1024
That's $30 under our last mention, the best we've ever seen, and a savings of $55 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
- Model: B07TMJ1R3X
It's $30 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T 138GHz 8-core processor
- 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- 10.1" 12800x800 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA730001US
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|37%
|--
|$45
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register