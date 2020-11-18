Apply coupon code "PAY10LESSCR" to cut it to $900 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Household Gear via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- 15 different drink options
- multiple user profiles
- milk carafe
- auto-tracking water filtration
- touchscreen control
- Model: SM7685/05
Apply coupon code "PAY10LESSCR" to drop it to $451 under the lowest price we could for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Household Gear via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- milk carafe
- hot water dispenser
- 10-step adjustable grinder
- quick clean function
- 12 LED-backlit buttons
- Model: HD8927/47
Save on 5 ovens priced from $128. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Breville 1,800W Smart Oven Convection Toaster for $215.95 (low by $8).
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's $44 less than what Kohl's charges for the 6-quart model. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12 one-touch cooking functions
- dehydrate function
- guided cooking prompts
- non-stick, dishwasher safe pan and crisper tray
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
