eBay · 32 mins ago
Certified Refurb Saeco Xelsis Stainless Steel Super-Automatic Espresso Machine
$1,500 $2,399
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAY10LESSCR" to cut it to $900 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Household Gear via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • 15 different drink options
  • multiple user profiles
  • milk carafe
  • auto-tracking water filtration
  • touchscreen control
  • Model: SM7685/05
  • Code "PAY10LESSCR"
  • Expires 11/22/2020
