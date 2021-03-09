New
Office Depot and OfficeMax
XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX 8GB Video Card
$220 $600
Features
  • up to 1,386mHz core clock speed
  • HDMI, DVI, and DisplayPort outputs
  • dual BIOS
  • DirectX 12 and openGL 4.5 compatibility
  • Model: RX-580P8DFD6
