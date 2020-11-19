It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
-
Expires 11/26/2020
Published 10 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $66 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- 16:1 mulching ratio
- detachable bag
- two speed operation
- Model: WG524
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- A battery is not included.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action blades
- 4" grass shear blade & 8" shrubbery blade
- Model: WG801.9
Add it to your cart to bag the automatic discount. That's a low by $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 24" dual-action blades
- rotating cutting head
- inline rear motor
That's a buck off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed for low or restricted water pressures
- adjusts flow to 50% of possible volume
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- broom like water pattern
- Model: 22311
That's the best price we could find by $49, although most retailers charge $139 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- The battery & charger are sold separately.
- max air flow at 100 CFM, air speed at 135 MPH
- 3-speed variable switch
- Model: DCE100B
Save on leaf blowers, chainsaws, pole saws, lawn mowers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Greenworks G-MAX 40V 17'' Brushed Mower for $209.25 (low by $59)
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
It's $29 under our October mention and you'd pay $89 more for similar from Microsoft direct. For further comparison, the regular retail price of a Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription is $70 alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode 64-bit
- includes Microsoft 365 Personal for 1 year
- Model: EVC141-6BK
Most retailers charge at least $70 for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- up to 8 hours' battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- Model: K1067808
Save extra on already discounted yard and garden tools, power tools, and workshop equipment. The extra savings applies in cart, and takes 15% off any order or 20% off $150+. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Worx 14" Electric Chainsaw for $38.24 ($12 low).
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
Add the item to the cart to get an extra 15% off and the best price we could find for an open-box model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- re-loadable bit cartridge
- 4V MAX lithium battery
- front-mounted LED
- Model: WX254L.3
It's $30 less than buying it directly from Worx. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|$41 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$36
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register