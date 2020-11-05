New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Open-Box Worx Universal Gutter Cleaning Kit w/ Blower Adapter
$32 in cart $35
free shipping

That's a savings of $18 off list. You'll pay at least $38 for a new un-opened model. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 11-foot reach
  • universal blower adapter
  • Model: WA4092
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/5/2020
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 36% -- $32 Buy Now