It's $4 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find for factory-sealed unit by $11. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes one gutter tube nozzle; gutter tube extension; gutter tube adapter; universal adapter; turbine fusion adapter
- Model: WA4094
-
Expires 11/26/2020
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
That's $58 under our mention of a new one in October and $77 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
- adjustable head
- edge cutting function
- automatic feed system
- Model: WG930.2
It's $66 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- 16:1 mulching ratio
- detachable bag
- two speed operation
- Model: WG524
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- A battery is not included.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action blades
- 4" grass shear blade & 8" shrubbery blade
- Model: WG801.9
That's a buck off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed for low or restricted water pressures
- adjusts flow to 50% of possible volume
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- broom like water pattern
- Model: 22311
That's the best price we could find by $49, although most retailers charge $139 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- The battery & charger are sold separately.
- max air flow at 100 CFM, air speed at 135 MPH
- 3-speed variable switch
- Model: DCE100B
Save on leaf blowers, chainsaws, pole saws, lawn mowers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Greenworks G-MAX 40V 17'' Brushed Mower for $209.25 (low by $59)
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
It's $34 under our September mention and $65 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
- 5x the water pressure of a garden hose and nozzle
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- up to 320-PSI
- 20-foot draw hose
- Model: WG620
Save extra on already discounted yard and garden tools, power tools, and workshop equipment. The extra savings applies in cart, and takes 15% off any order or 20% off $150+. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Worx 14" Electric Chainsaw for $38.24 ($12 low).
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
Add the item to the cart to get an extra 15% off and the best price we could find for an open-box model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- re-loadable bit cartridge
- 4V MAX lithium battery
- front-mounted LED
- Model: WX254L.3
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|32%
|$30 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$34
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register