New
eBay · 30 mins ago
Open-Box Worx Universal Fit Gutter Cleaning Kit for Leaf Blowers
$34 in cart $40
free shipping

It's $4 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find for factory-sealed unit by $11. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • includes one gutter tube nozzle; gutter tube extension; gutter tube adapter; universal adapter; turbine fusion adapter
  • Model: WA4094
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/26/2020
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 32% $30 (exp 2 mos ago) $34 Buy Now