Take $7 off with coupon code "CRBTN15", making this $13 less than Home Depot charges for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-feet of reach
- fits Worx 20V LEAFJET blower (WG543) and other leaf blowers w/ up to 5” diameter tube
- includes 3 gutter tube extensions, gutter tube nozzle, LEAFJET adapter, and universal adapter
- Model: WA4096
Take $6 off with coupon code "CRBTN15", making this at least $7 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes 8' hose & adapter
- for both gas & electric blowers/vacuums
- Model: WA4054.2
This is more than half off and the lowest price we found by $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- metal blade
- all-in-one design
- two-stage metal impeller
- electronic variable speed control
- quick-release button
- Model: WG509
That's $25 under our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in nearly a year. (It's the best deal today by $45 for a new one, although most sellers charge at least $199.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- can be used as a wheelbarrow, hand truck, dolly, bag holder, cylinder holder, rock lifter, flower pot carrier, and trailer mover
- Model: WG050
That's $25 less than you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 320-PSI
- 20-foot draw hose
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- 5x the water pressure of a garden hose and nozzle
- Model: WG620
Shop discounts on garden tools, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on select saws, pressure washers, tillers, and other tools. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sun Joe 10" 8A Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw for $61.70 (low by $47).
That's $5 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find now by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
That's $27 less than you'd pay at ASICS direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
- It's available in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
That's $45 under the best price we could find for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay
- It's backed by a 1-year Worx warranty.
- 3000 RPM
- full-wrap handle
- Model: WX856L
It's $46 less than a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- The tool is new but has been repackaged in a plain brown box due to shipping damage of the package.
- You can also choose a certified refurb for $144, open-box for $150, or new for $160.
- It comes with a 3-year Worx warranty.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 3 position tine depth adjustment
- up to 3,500 rpm tine speed
- 14" wide dethatching tines
- full-wrap padded grip
- foldable handle
- Model: WG850
That is $27 less than you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- compatible with Worx trimmers, hedge trimmers, and blowers
- Model: WA3525-SU
Save $14 with coupon code "CRBTN15", making this $22 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual LED lighting
- tool-free depth adjustment
- Model: WX843L
