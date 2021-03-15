That's $48 below the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx direct via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- trims and edges
- Command Feed technology
- 7 handle and 6 head rotation positions
- extra spool holder
- includes 2 batteries
- Model: WG170
It's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 22" reach
- connects to any 20V or 40V Hydroshot model
- Model: WA1800
Save $16 over the best price we found for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- brushless motor
- 400 CFM blower
- 125 mph air volume
- dual air intakes
- variable air control nozzle
- 2 speeds
- includes 4.0Ah battery and charger
- Model: WG543
It's $100 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- mulch plug and side discharge
- 2 removable 20V 5.0Ah batteries
- steel cutting deck
- Model: WG751
That's $146 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- mulch plug and side discharge
- 2 removable 20V 5.0Ah batteries
- steel cutting deck
- Model: WG751
That's a shipped low by $6 and very low to the best price it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- 180° pivoting hose connector
- 360° rotating tap connector
- dial-in faucet settings
- Model: SJI-MFGA1
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- broom like water pattern
- Model: 22311
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7" x 5. 5" blade
- spring-loaded handle reduces strain
- steel shaft
- Model: SJEG700
That's $5 off list and the best price we could find, although you will pay at least $40 for 100-ft. kink-resistant hose elsewhere.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- inner rib for kink resistance
- ergonomic grip
- crush and leak proof hose couplings
- radial braid reinforced
- Model: 8599-120
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
It's the best price we could find by $7, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000 rpm
- cutting depth adjustment and spindle lock
- dust port
- Model: WX429L
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|55%
|$50 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$72
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register