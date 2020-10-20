New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Worx BladeRunner X2 Portable Tabletop Saw
$110 in cart $130
free shipping

Add it to the cart and the price drops to $25 below the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
  • includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
  • Model: WX572L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Table Saws eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 21% $98 (exp 9 mos ago) $110 Buy Now