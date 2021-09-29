That's $28 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most sellers charge at least $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Prefer a newer one? You can get an open-box unit for $159.99 or a brand-new one for $169.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- can be used as a wheelbarrow, hand truck, dolly, bag holder, cylinder holder, rock lifter, flower pot carrier, and trailer mover
- Model: WG050
Published 28 min ago
That's the best price we could find by $106. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 2 months.
- grass collection bag
- two 20V batteries w/ dual charger
- Model: WG779
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- variable speed control
- Model: WG521
It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating head
- 20V lithium battery
- fixed ergonomic front handle for maximum control
- Model: WG154
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Apply coupon code "DN59147283" to get $2 under our mention from May, $7 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costway
- roller diameter of 6"
- steel handle
- Model: 59147283
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
It's $16 under our mention from November and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 3,900 sq. ft.
- 4-way adjustment
- zoom control
- Quick Connect product adapter
- Model: 65031-AMZ
Add two pairs to your cart to see the discount apply automatically. That's a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Black or Black/White
- sold by PUMA via eBay
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
You'd pay closer to $60 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- You can also get the tool only for $101 (select on this same page) which is $19 less than Home Depot charges.
- Automatic chain oiler with oil level indicator
- Weighs 7.1 lbs. without the battery attached
- 1350 rpms
- Model: WG320
