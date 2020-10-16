It's $31 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- large orbital radius for aggressive debris removal when needed
- variable speed adapts to variety of materials and applications
- 20V battery is interchangeable with other 20V Worx tools
- Model: WX820L
- UPC: 845534018394
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
It's $41 less than buying it directly from Worx. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- A 3-year manufacturer's warranty applies.
- compact and lightweight drill
- Axis converts from a reciprocating saw to a jigsaw
- Model: WX912L
That's $91 less than other stores charge for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Adjustable Head
- Automatic Feed System
- Edge Cutting Function
- 50/80 mph air speed
- Model: WG929
Beef up your home workshop or just pick up a couple of DIY tools and save. Discounts include: $15 off $149 or more; $30 off $199 or more; and $50 off $249 or more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge delivery fees, which start about $9.
Save up to 60% on a selection of screwdrivers, socket sets, and bit sets. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save up to 44% off on a huge selection, including many items from brands such as DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Ryobi. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Beyond the standard $45 threshold for free shipping, several items under $45 also get free shipping.
That's a savings of $14. Supply the lumber in whatever size you want and use the included hardware in this kit to build a customized workspace. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 5 workbench legs and 6 brackets (lumber not included)
- Model: 90165ONLMI
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- A battery is not included.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action blades
- 4" grass shear blade & 8" shrubbery blade
- Model: WG801.9
That's $77 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty is provided.
- includes two 20V MaxLithium batteries, a charger, spool, and safety guard
- Model: WG184
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$109
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$120 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register