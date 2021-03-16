New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Worx 20V Powershare Detail Sander
$64 $80
free shipping

Apply code "PREP4SPRING20" to get $25 less than what you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 6 speed settings
  • dust collection canister
  • Model: WX822L
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/23/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Sanders eBay Worx Tools
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 41% -- $64 Buy Now