New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Open-Box Worx 20V Cordless Drill Driver, AXIS Saw, and 20V Flexible Light
$89 in cart $109
free shipping

It's $41 less than buying it directly from Worx. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
  • A 3-year manufacturer's warranty applies.
Features
  • compact and lightweight drill
  • Axis converts from a reciprocating saw to a jigsaw
  • Model: WX912L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% -- $89 Buy Now