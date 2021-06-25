Worx 20V Axis Cordless Reciprocating & Jig Saw for $68
eBay · 41 mins ago
Certified Refurbished Worx 20V Axis Cordless Reciprocating & Jig Saw
$68 $80
free shipping

You'll pay $32 more for a new model elsewhere. Not only is this a great savings for your wallet, but a great space saver as well considering it will only take up one spot in your tool cabinet instead of two. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • pivoting head converts from reciprocating to jig saw
  • orbital cutting technology
  • compatible with standard blades
  • built-in blower
  • includes 1 aluminum and 1 metal cutting jig saw blade,1 wood cutting reciprocating blade, battery, and charger
  • Model: WX550L
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
$20
Off
Walmart · 48 mins ago
Worx 20V Axis Cordless Reciprocating & Jig Saw
$100 $120

It's $20 under list price.

  • pivoting head converts from reciprocating to jig saw
  • orbital cutting technology
  • compatible with standard blades
  • built-in blower
  • includes 1 aluminum cutting jig saw blade and 11 wood cutting reciprocating blade
  • Model: WX550L
eBay 43% -- $68 Buy Now
Walmart 16% $63 (exp 1 mo ago) $100 Check Price