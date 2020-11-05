That's $17 under the lowest price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes 20V cordless JigSaw ; 20V MaxLithium battery; 20V battery charger; wood cutting blade ; vacuum adapter; owner's manual
- Model: WX543L
-
Expires 11/5/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $15 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
That drops the price to $100 off list. You'll pay around $30 more for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes two batteries, a charger, and a carry bag.
- Model: WX958L
That's $40 off list and the best price we could find for an open-box model. You'll pay at least $24 more for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
- 4,000 rpm
- 0-45° bevel
- cutting depth adjustment and a spindle lock
- includes 24T blade
- Model: WX439L
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
That's a savings of $18 off list. You'll pay at least $38 for a new un-opened model. Buy Now at eBay
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
