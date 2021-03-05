That's $14 under Worx' direct price after coupon code "PREP4SPRING". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 1/4" hex shank
- HSS bits for metal, wood, plastic and aluminum
- locking storage case
- Model: WA1112
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 2 months.
- S2 steel construction
- manganese phosphate surface
- precision machined tips
- Model: E-00038
It's a buck under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 drill bit sizes
- 7 x 1" driver bits
- 7 x 2" driver bits
- magnetic bit holder
- plastic carrying case
- 1/4" Speed-Lok connector
- Model: 964074
That's a $14 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- It is due in stock on February 23, but can still be ordered today.
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
Coupon code "PREP4SPRING" drops it to $66 under what you'd pay at Technical Pro direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 1,200W peak power
- RCA, USB, SD, and AUX inputs
- Model: IA1200
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
- $113.99 each for 2.
- $110.39 each for 3.
- $107.99 each for 4 or more.
- smooth switch mechanism
- non-slip grip
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Apply code "PREP4SPRING" to get the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- folds in half
- metal legs
- 300-lb. weight capacity
- Model: WX066
It's the best price we could find by $7, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000 rpm
- cutting depth adjustment and spindle lock
- dust port
- Model: WX429L
Apply code "PREP4SPRING" to get the best price we could find by $64. That's a great deal considering it's only $3 more than the refurbished combo we mentioned in December. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes two batteries, one charger, and carry bag
- Model: WX958L
