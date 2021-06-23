WorkPro 21" 2-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet w/ Seat Cushion for $150 + 10% back in rewards
New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 44 mins ago
WorkPro 21" 2-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet w/ Seat Cushion
$150 + 10% back in rewards $215
free shipping

That's a savings of $65. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Tips
  • Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
Features
  • holds 8.5" x 11" letter size files
  • lock secures both drawers
  • seat has 275-lb. capacity
  • Model: OFC-S102GD
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Office Furniture Office Depot and OfficeMax WorkPro
Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax   -- $150 Buy Now