Wolfgang Puck 8-Quart Programmable Pressure Cooker for $90
eBay · 38 mins ago
Certified Refurb Wolfgang Puck 8-Quart Programmable Pressure Cooker
$90 $125
free shipping

That's $50 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
  • Sold by nobodylower via eBay
  • adjustable pressure settings
  • 24-hour delay start function
  • 14 programmable settings
  • Model: 668-625
