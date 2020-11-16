exclusive
New
Win Pearl · 27 mins ago
$12 $60
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Apply coupon code "dealnews80" for a savings of $58. Buy Now at Win Pearl
Features
- 17" to 19" long
- gold plated clasp
- hand-knotting between each pearl
- earrings have sterling silver posts
- Model: ne10White
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 1 day ago
Swarovski Jewelry at eBay
up to 70% off
free shipping
Save on over 140 necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- pictured is the Swarovski Rhodium Plated Dragon Necklace for $30 ($69 off)
Zales · 4 days ago
Zales Stocking Stuffers
$30 $119
free shipping
Shop necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets priced at 75% off. Buy Now at Zales
eBay · 9 hrs ago
Nuragold at eBay
up to 70% off
free shipping
Save on over 2,000 items including bracelets, necklaces, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is a hand which holds the Cuban Chain Link Pendant Necklace Bracelet in 10K Yellow Gold from $64.99 (70% off)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Pompeii3 Jewelry at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Save on over 40,000 items including chains from $66, stud earrings from $76, wedding bands from $81, and more. Shop Now at eBay
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Win Pearl
|82%
|$12 (exp 6 mos ago)
|$12
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register