Whitmor Double Rod Freestanding Closet Storage Organizer for $39
New
Menards · 45 mins ago
Whitmor Double Rod Freestanding Closet Storage Organizer
$39 $93
$10 shipping

That's around $10 less than what Walmart and Amazon charge. Buy Now at Menards

Tips
  • An additional $4.84 mail-in rebate may be available at your local Menard's customer service desk.
Features
  • 5 shelves
  • 2 garment rods
  • 19.25" x 45.25" x 68"
  • Steel frame with silver epoxy finish
  • Model: 6779-3044
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home & Garden Menards Whitmor
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Menards 57% -- $39 Buy Now
Amazon   $60 (exp 10 mos ago) -- Check Price