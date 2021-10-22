You'd pay $123 more at Home Depot. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In White.
- Frameless glass shelves
- Humidity-controlled crisper
- Electronic temperature control
- 2 freezer door bins and a full-width wire shelf
- Quiet cooling
- Model: WRT311FZDW
That's a savings of $70 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup or get free shipping with orders of $599 or more.
- 4 temperatures
- Wrinkle Shield option
- Model: WED4815EW
Save on lighting starting at $9, outdoor decor from $15, flooring as low as $21, furniture from $59, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
That's $18 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- converts a 250V receptacle for an electrical range to a 125V receptacle for a gas range
- Model: 9042SW8801
Shop refrigerators, washers & dryers, ranges, dishwashers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Free basic installation via rebate when you buy select items that cost $599 or more.
- Pictured is the Samsung RF27T5241SR 27-cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,999 ($500 off).
This is the lowest price we found by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits window openings 27" to 38" W x 26.25" H
- front-mounted rotary control
- permanently lubricated
- up to 3,560-CFM
- 1/6-horsepower
- 3 speeds
- 120 volts
- Model: 9166F
Save on 50 items from Swann, Google, SimpliSafe, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the 1st-Gen. Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant for $39.99 ($50 off).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
