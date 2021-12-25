New
Lowe's · 14 mins ago
$229 in cart $369
pickup
That's $51 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- In Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel at this price.
- It's available for in-store pickup only.
Features
- touch controls
- 2 fan settings
- adjustable light
- dishwasher-safe turntable plate
- Model: WMH31017HZ
Details
Comments
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Lowe's · 4 days ago
Holiday Decorations at Lowe's
75% off
free shipping w/ $45
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
Lowe's · 2 days ago
Lowe's Deals of the Day
New discounts daily
free shipping w/ $45
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt Power Tool Savings at Lowe's
Up to 74% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Lowe's · 1 day ago
Tool Storage & Workbenches at Lowe's
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Whirlpool 3.5-Cu. Ft. Top-Load Washer w/ Deep Water Wash
$549 $649
free shipping
It's $100 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- deep water wash option
- dual-action spiral agitator
- smooth porcelain wash basket
- quick wash, cold wash, and bedding cycles
- Model: WTW4816FW
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|37%
|--
|$229
|Buy Now
|Abt
|$179 (exp 3 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register