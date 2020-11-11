That's the best price we could find by $150 and a great bargain for a TV with these specs. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10
- Roku Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs, USB
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- Model: WR50UX4019
Staff Pick
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDMI & USB ports
- 8W speakers
- Model: WD50FB1200
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG
- SmartCast
- 3 HDMI ports, USB
- Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility
- Model: M706x-H3
You'll save on TVs and electronics, small appliances, video games, books, movies, fitness equipment, and home items. Shop Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- Many items bag free shipping, but some may incur shipping charges. Curbside pickup is available on hundreds of items.
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
As well as advertising Black Friday sales for the whole season, there's weekly sales too.
Live today is the Treat Yourself Sale, which includes up to $300 off 4K Smart TVs, $400 off the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G for Verizon, and a third off Fortnite Darkfire bundles, among other discounts. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $5, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
Save on over 250 items including video games, headphones, tablet accessories, cell phone chargers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Scribblenauts Showdown for Xbox One for $8.49 (low by $7).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's a low by $50 and the cheapest 39" or 40" Smart TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 720p resolution
- voice remote w/ Alexa
- access to streaming services
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: NS-39DF310NA21
