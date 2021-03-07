It's $28 under our November mention, $140 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 100Hz refresh rate
- HDMI, DisplayPort
- Model: WC34DX9019
Expires in 12 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Apply coupon code "30SFYYD9" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aludest via Amazon.
- adjustable
- compatible for screens 17” to 27”
- 360° rotation
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Apply coupon code "DN32" to get it for $7 less than Amazon's price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- Available in Black at this price.
- The Silver option is available for a few cents more with the same code.
- 3 adjustable height levels
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS045
That's $3 less than most stores charge, and $33 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's due back in stock on April 7, but can be ordered now for delivery when available. (We understand if you'd rather spend the extra $3 to get it this weekend from Best Buy.)
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10
- AMD Freesync
- Screen Split
- 1 DisplayPort input, 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32UL500-W
- UPC: 719192641761
That's $49 under what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
- single stroke, 80cc OHV engine
- two AC 120V 13A outlets, one 12V DC 8A outlet, one 5V DC USB outlet
- eight hour run time on half load
- Model: G2319N
Save on hundreds of game titles including The Flower Collectors, Gal*Gun Returns (soon to be released), and LEGO City Undercover. Prices start at $2. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is Peaky Blinders: Mastermind for Nintendo Switch for $14.99 ($10 off).
- Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U titles included
It's $15 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $40.) Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by NothingButSoftware via Newegg.
- up to 5,000 sq. ft. coverage
- Model: SRK60-100NAS
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Jabra Online Store via Newegg.
- built-in mic
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 29-ohms resistance
- up to 14 hours playback
- Bluetooth 4.0
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on March 10, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- charges up to 7 devices simultaneously
- 3 mode lighting
- LED data display
- 4 ways to charge
- 300 / 600-watts
- Model: iGen300s
You'd have to pay $13 more for a similar light and you would have to do the extra work to link them yourself. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- motion-activated
- intelligent solar technology ensures 8 hours of continuous light
- Model: SR51FB22C-08
That's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Brushed Nickel Finish.
- ETL/CETL listed
- 10.5-watt integrated LED light
- measures 2.41" x 5.71" x 8.66"
- Model: 6349000
It's $10 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- solar-powered rechargeable battery
- charges in sun, shade or indirect sunlight
- 30-, 60-, or 120-second timer
- Model: SR62AA21H-06-2
