eBay · 1 hr ago
Westinghouse 24" 720p LED DVD/HDTV Combo
$90 in cart $150
free shipping

That's $10 under our August mention and the best price we could find today by $42. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • built-in DVD player
  • 1 HDMI port, 1 USB port
  • Model: WD24HB6101
