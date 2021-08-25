Western Digital 4TB USB 3.0 External HDD for $66
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Western Digital 4TB USB 3.0 External HDD
$66 $100
free shipping

This is the lowest price we found by $13, although most retailers charge $95 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • WD Backup and Apple Time Machine capability
  • USB 3.0 port (USB 2.0 compatible)
  • data transfer rates up to 5GB/s
  • 256-bit encryption
  • Model: WDBBGB0040HBK-NESN
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals External Hard Drives Walmart Western Digital
USB Mac Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Western Digital 4TB USB 3.0 External HDD for $81
Amazon · 46 mins ago
Western Digital 4TB USB 3.0 External HDD
$81 $110

It's $29 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • WD Backup and Apple Time Machine capability
  • USB 3.0 port (USB 2.0 compatible)
  • data transfer rates up to 5GB/s
  • 256-bit encryption
  • Model: WDBBGB0040HBK-NESN
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 40% -- $66 Buy Now
Amazon 26% $66 (exp 5 hrs ago) $81 Check Price
Newegg   $85 (exp 3 yrs ago) -- Check Price