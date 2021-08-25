Western Digital 4TB USB 3.0 External HDD for $66

This is the lowest price we found by $13, although most retailers charge $95 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
- WD Backup and Apple Time Machine capability
- USB 3.0 port (USB 2.0 compatible)
- data transfer rates up to 5GB/s
- 256-bit encryption
- Model: WDBBGB0040HBK-NESN
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatible
- data transfer rates of up to 5Gb/s
- Model: WDBU6Y0040BBK-WESN
It's within a buck of the lowest price we've seen and $17 under what you would pay for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- USB 2.0 & USB 3.0
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK-WESN
That's the best deal we could find by $3. (It's a more significant $98 off its list price.) Buy Now at Amazon
- plug and play
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBWLG0140HBK-NESN
That's $126 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- A 2-year Western Digital warranty applies.
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
This hard shell case is within a buck of Amazon's lowest price of the year. Buy Now at Amazon
- Max compatible dimensions: 4.72" x 3.66" x 0.63"
Save on a small selection with prices starting at $43.19. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Toshiba Canvio Flex 2TB Portable External HDD for $55.19 ($10 low).
It's a savings of 20% off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver at this price.
- aluminum casing
- Model: HDTD310XS3DA
It's $18 under our May mention, $59 under list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games
- Plug and Play with any TV.
- Bluetooth and USB connectivity
- Can be played on many PC monitors.
- Model: HA2801
That's the best price we could find by about $16. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12,000 BTUs
- quick and easy ignition
- Low to high-temperature settings
- powder coated griddle base
- stainless-steel H-style burner
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
That's less than a buck per container. (You'd pay at least $12 for just a 2-pack at most stores.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Stock varies by ZIP.
- clear base; titanium lid
- Model: 1862-83
It's a $15 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- You'll get a game code for Battlefield 2042, which you can download on October 22, 2021.
- transfer speeds up to 3,600 MB/s
- Model: WDBB9J5000ANC-NRSN
That's $40 off list and the best in-stock price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- superspeed USB port
- USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBPKJ0050BBK-WESN
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s; sequential write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0B
More Offers
It's $29 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
