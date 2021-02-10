It's price matched at a couple of stores, and is a low by $10. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available at this price in Black only.
- Data transfer rates reach up to 5GB/second with USB 3.0 and 480MB/second with USB 2.0.
- Model: WDBYVG0020BBK
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find.
- transfer speeds of up to 140 MB/s
That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- speeds up to 480MB/s
- backward-compatible with USB 2.0
- Model: WDBAMA0080HBK-NESN
That's $55 off list and $5 under what Best Buy charges.
- up to 1,050MB/s read speeds
- up to 1,000MB/s write speeds
- up to 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 water and dust resistant
- Model: SDSSDE61-500G-G25
It's $36 below our mention from a week ago and a total savings today of $32 when you apply code "US512".
- reading/writing speeds up to 540MB/s
- Model: RP-UM003
It's the best price we could find by $31.
- Currently on backorder but can still be ordered today.
- includes cable and power adapter
- Model: STEB12000400
That's the best price we could find by $13.
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options.
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
Save $10 off 11 tax software options and apply code "99557247" to bag a free 64GB flash drive with purchase.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find.
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list.
There are almost 50 items to choose from including USB drives starting at $6, and hard drives starting at $48.
- Shipping adds $5.49, but items over $35 get free shipping.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Western Digital Easystore 12TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $199.99 ($80 off).
