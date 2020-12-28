New
B&H Photo Video · 37 mins ago
WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$180 $250
free shipping

It's $70 under list and within $5 of the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 12TB storage capacity
  • USB 3.0 interface
  • compatible with Windows or Mac OS
  • Model: WDBWLG0120HBK-NESN
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/30/2020
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives B&H Photo Video Western Digital
USB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 28% -- $180 Buy Now
Amazon   $175 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price