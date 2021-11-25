That's a savings of $280 off list and the best deal we've seen on any 18TB external hard drive. Buy Now at Best Buy
Published 30 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff Pick
That's half price and within $2 of the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps
- Model: WDBAJP0050BBK-WESN
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 2.0 & USB 3.0
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK-WESN
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured). Prefer another color? You can find 3 additional colors at this price by searching "RWDBS4B0020", either in the store search bar just above the list of results on the page or at the top of the page.
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- auto-backup
- passport protection w/ hardware encryption
You'd pay over $400 with most sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 3.0/2.0 interface
- Model: WDBWLG0180HBK-NESN
That's $20 under Best Buy's Black Friday deal and easily the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The price drops in-cart
- read speeds of up to 550MB/s
- Model: SDSSDE60-1T00-G25
Back up those holiday photos and take them with you anywhere with an external hard drive priced from $53. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Toshiba Canvio Basics 2TB Portable External Hard Drive for $53 (a $7 low).
You'd pay over $100 via most third-party sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- up to 2,400MB/s read speed
- up to 1,950MB/s write speed
- Model: SDSSDH3N-1T00-G25
Most sellers charge $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 540MB/s
- Model: CT500X6SSD9
The Best Buy Black Friday Sale is now live online. Shop for everything from TVs to toys, with everything included at their lowest prices of the year. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop discounted TVs and projectors from Samsung, Sony, LG, Amazon, Vankyo, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung QN84A QN75QN84AAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,899.99 ($900 off).
- Most receive free shipping, although some may only be available for pickup.
Take up to 40% off these sets, putting them at or near all-time price lows. Shop Now at Best Buy
- LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet for $39.99 (pictured, $10 off)
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 3,600 MB/s read speeds
- up to 2,000 MB/s write speeds
- Model: WDS500G1B0E
It's $14 below our mention in September and the best price we've seen. You'll pay $3 more via Western Digital direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- plug and play
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBWLG0140HBK-NESN
That's $17 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most charge around $95 or more. It's also within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- WD Backup and Apple Time Machine capability
- USB 3.0 port (USB 2.0 compatible)
- data transfer rates up to 5GB/s
- 256-bit encryption
- Model: WDBBGB0040HBK-NESN
