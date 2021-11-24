That's the second-best price we've seen, and just $2 more than the all-time low. (Several retailers charge around $100 or more.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- read speed of up to 560 MB/s
- write speed of 530 MB/s
- Model: WDBNCE0010PNC-WRSN
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 3,600 MB/s read speeds
- up to 2,000 MB/s write speeds
- Model: WDS500G1B0E
That's $60 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s
- sequential write speeds up to 530MB/s
- 1.75M hours mean time to failure
- up to 500 terabytes written
- Model: WDS200T2B0B
That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to 3,600 MB/s
- Model: WDBB9J5000ANC-NRSN
It's a savings of $29. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
Save on four SSDs, with prices from $55. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung 970 EVO Plus Series 250GB PCIe NVMe M.2 Internal SSD for $54.99 ($15 off)
That's a savings of $40 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
With 15% savings, that's a drop of at least $6 from our October mention. Shop Now at eBay
- 250GB from $28
- 500GB from $49
- 1TB from $84
- Sold by Netac-Official-Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Netac Z8 250GB USB-C Portable SSD for $28.04 ($5 off).
Save on almost 900 items, with computer and electronic accessories from $4, memory cards from $10, laptops from $75, TVs from $100, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Insignia F30 NS-50F301NA22 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Fire Smart TV for $299.99 ($150 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 ($150 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
That's half price and within $2 of the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps
- Model: WDBAJP0050BBK-WESN
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 2.0 & USB 3.0
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK-WESN
That's $17 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most charge around $95 or more. It's also within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- WD Backup and Apple Time Machine capability
- USB 3.0 port (USB 2.0 compatible)
- data transfer rates up to 5GB/s
- 256-bit encryption
- Model: WDBBGB0040HBK-NESN
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured). Prefer another color? You can find 3 additional colors at this price by searching "RWDBS4B0020", either in the store search bar just above the list of results on the page or at the top of the page.
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- auto-backup
- passport protection w/ hardware encryption
