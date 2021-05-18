WD 4TB My Book Thunderbolt Duo External Hard Drive for $174
eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb WD 4TB My Book Thunderbolt Duo External Hard Drive
$174 $300
free shipping

That's $126 off list price for this hard-to-find external drive. (What few sellers have it for sale charge upwards of $500.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by WD via eBay.
  • A 6-month warranty applies. (One would assume it's backed by WD, but it's not made clear.)
Features
  • 2 Thunderbolt ports
  • Model: WDBUTV0040JSL-NESN
