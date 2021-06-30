WD My Passport Ultra 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $38
eBay · 32 mins ago
Certified Refurb WD My Passport Ultra 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$38 $80
free shipping

That's $42 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available at this price in Blue. (It's also available in Black for $39.99.)
  • Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
