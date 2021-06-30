WD My Passport Ultra 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $38

That's $42 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available at this price in Blue. (It's also available in Black for $39.99.)
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's $26 less than WD's direct price for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available at this price in Orange.
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- It's also available in Yellow or Red for $67.99.
That is within $1 of the best price we've seen, and $17 less than buying it new from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- USB 2.0 & USB 3.0
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK-WESN
You'd pay close to $300 elsewhere for it in used condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay
- It's covered by a 2-year warranty
That's $259 less than the only in-stock, new one we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
It's dropped another $10 since our mention three weeks ago, making it $30 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- At this price in Black.
- up to 540Mbps transfer speed
- Model: MU-PA1T0B/AM
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
That's the best price we could find shipped by $26. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 150Mbs read/write speeds
- Model: WDBAVV0040HNC-WRSN
