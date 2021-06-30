WD My Passport 3TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $64
eBay · 25 mins ago
Certified Refurb WD My Passport 3TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$64 $110
free shipping

That's $26 less than WD's direct price for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available at this price in Orange.
  • Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • It's also available in Yellow or Red for $67.99.
