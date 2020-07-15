New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
WD Elements 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive
$95 $110
$3 shipping

Coupon code "FNTSTECH77" drops this to $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and scores the second-best price we've seen. (It's also at least $12 less than you'd pay anywhere else.) Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
  • Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FNTSTECH77"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives Newegg Western Digital
USB 5TB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
WD Elements 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive
$105 $130
free shipping

It's $5 under what Western Digital charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
  • Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
↑ less
Buy Now