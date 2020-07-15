Coupon code "FNTSTECH77" drops this to $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and scores the second-best price we've seen. (It's also at least $12 less than you'd pay anywhere else.) Buy Now at Newegg
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
At $25 under our May mention, it's $45 less than what most retailers charge and the best price we've seen, especially at less than $15 per terabyte. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on July 23 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 12TB storage capacity
- USB 3.0 interface
- compatible with Windows or Mac OS
- Model: WDBWLG0120HBK-NESN
Apply coupon code "FNTSTECH73" to get this price. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Newegg
- transferring speeds up to 5Gb/s
- USB 3.0 ready; USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBWLG0060HBK-NESN
It's $22 under what you would pay for a new one direct from Western Digital. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay with a 6-month warranty.
Most charge $69 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK
That's $20 under our May mention and--outside of other retailers matching this price--it's the best price we could find now by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Gray, Blue, or Red.
- reads up to 1,050 MB/s and writes up to 1,000 MB/s
- Model: MU-PC500T
It's $119 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB 3.1 gen 2 Type-C interface
- read speed of up to 1050 MB/s
- ruggedized design
- IP55 rating
- durable rubber coating
- aluminum body
- Model: SDSSDE80-1T00-A25
It's $80 off list; Best Buy charges $40 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to 550MB/s
- For PC and Mac users
- Model: SDSSDE60-500G-G25
That's $2 under our February mention and the best price we could find today by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 550MB/s & write speeds up to 520MB/s
- AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption
- Model: MZ-76E500B/AM
Save big on a variety of products, including components, computers, peripherals, cell phones, smart home products, TVs, and more. Even better, some items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at around $2.
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Bright Cherry.
- 6.1" IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen 720x1560 display
- 13MP dual rear camera
- 3,000mAh removable lithium-polymer battery
That's a $10 savings! Buy Now at Newegg
- email delivery
That's $10 under our February mention, $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best deal we've seen on this item in any condition. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3 stages of filtration
- HEPA media filter traps 99.97% of particles down to .03 microns
- silent technology & remote control
- Model: WK10050RM
Clip the $10 off coupon on the product page to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 6.0 Gb/s transfer speed
- Model: WD30EZRZ
It's $30 under list and $1 under our mention from June. Buy Now at Amazon
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
This price for a NAS drive of this size is pretty incredible, and a current low of $43. (Most stores charge $234 or more.) Buy Now at Newegg
- Coupon code "FNTSTECH66" will lower the price in cart.
- Supports up to 180TB/yr workload rate
- transfer rates up to 6Gbps
- Model: WD80EFAX
Apply coupon code "FNTSTECH755" for the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatible
- AES 256-bit encryption
- Model: WDBBGB0100HBK-NESN
