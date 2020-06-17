That's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Best Buy
- compatible with Mac and PC
- transfer rates up to 5 Gb/s
- Model: WDBCKA0100HBK-NESN
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- superspeed USB port
- USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBPKJ0050BBK-WESN
That's the lowest price we could find by $69.
Update: The price has dropped to $104.99. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps
- Model: WDBKUZ0050BBK-WESN
Save $5 more than WD direct charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- B&H Photo ties this price.
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Best Buy has it for the same.
- Available in Black at this price.
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge at least $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart, Amazon, and B&H Photo Video have it for about the same.
- up to 500mb/s transfer speeds
- Model: SDSSDE60-500G-G25
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Gray pictured)
- Reads up to 1,050 MB/s and writes up to 1,000 MB/s
- Model: MU-PC500T
It's a $3 price low. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: HDTB410XK3AA
That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 256-bit AES encryption
- fingerprint reader
- password protection
- Model: MU-PC2T0K/WW
That's the lowest price we could find by $4, outside of the mention below. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- B&H Photo Video matches this price.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart charges the same.
- read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on June 6, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- Western Digital direct charges the same.
- transfer rates up to 6Gbps
- Model: WD10EZEX
Apply coupon code "93XPL35" for the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Newegg
- desktop performance hard drive
- up to 128MB cache
- Model: WD1003FZEX
