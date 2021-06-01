Certified Refurb WD My Passport Ultra 3TB Portable Hard Drive for $70

That's $259 less than the only in-stock, new one we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $126 off list price for this hard-to-find external drive. (What few sellers have it for sale charge upwards of $500.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by WD via eBay.
- A 6-month warranty applies. (One would assume it's backed by WD, but it's not made clear.)
- 2 Thunderbolt ports
- Model: WDBUTV0040JSL-NESN
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 550MB/s transfer speeds
- water- and dust-resistant
- includes a
- Model: SDSSDE60-1T00-AC
Other major stores are charging $3 more! Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock June 12th but can be ordered now.
- Compatible with USB 3.0/2.0
- Model: STKB2000400
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Staples
- Available in Red or Blue.
- compatible with USB 3.0/2.0
- works with Windows and Mac without needing to reformat
- Model: STKC5000403
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Staples
- compatible with PC or Mac
- USB 3.0
- up to 540Mb/s of data transfer rate
- Model: STJM1000400
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
That's the best price we could find shipped by $26. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 150Mbs read/write speeds
- Model: WDBAVV0040HNC-WRSN
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|17%
|--
|$70
|Buy Now
|Newegg
|$100 (exp 4 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register