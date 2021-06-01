Certified Refurb WD My Passport Ultra 3TB Portable Hard Drive for $70
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb WD My Passport Ultra 3TB Portable Hard Drive
$70 $85
free shipping

That's $259 less than the only in-stock, new one we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 17% -- $70 Buy Now
Newegg   $100 (exp 4 yrs ago) -- Check Price