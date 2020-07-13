New
Newegg · 17 mins ago
WD 4TB Elements USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive
$88 $110
$3 shipping

Apply coupon code "FNTSTECH74" to save. That's a $4 drop from March, within a buck of the lowest price we've seen, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • data transfer rates of up to 5Gb/s
  • USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatible
  • Model: WDBU6Y0040BBK-WESN
  • Code "FNTSTECH74"
Amazon · 4 mos ago
WD 4TB Elements USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive
$95 $140
free shipping

That's the second-lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $2. Buy Now at Amazon

Buy Now