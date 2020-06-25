It's $22 under what you would pay for a new one direct from Western Digital. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay with a 6-month warranty.
It's $4 less than buying it directly from Western Digital. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Compatibility
- fast data transfers
- sleek, lightweight design
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK
That's the lowest price we could find by $69.
Update: The price has dropped to $104.99. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps
- Model: WDBKUZ0050BBK-WESN
Save $5 more than WD direct charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- B&H Photo ties this price.
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Best Buy has it for the same.
- Available in Black at this price.
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge at least $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart, Amazon, and B&H Photo Video have it for about the same.
- up to 500mb/s transfer speeds
- Model: SDSSDE60-500G-G25
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB 3.0/3.1 Interface
- Model: STHP4000404
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Gray pictured)
- Reads up to 1,050 MB/s and writes up to 1,000 MB/s
- Model: MU-PC500T
It's the best price we could find today by $10. Apply coupon code "72048" to get this deal. Buy Now at Staples
- compatible with Windows and Mac
- Model: STHN2000400
Save on new, refurb, and open-box headphones (starting from $49.95), speakers (starting from $74.95), and soundbars (starting from $144.95). Shop Now at eBay
- Refurbished items carry a 1-year Bose warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by xtifit via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $4, outside of the mention below. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- B&H Photo Video matches this price.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart charges the same.
- read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on June 6, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- Western Digital direct charges the same.
- transfer rates up to 6Gbps
- Model: WD10EZEX
Expired Offers
Western Digital offers its refurbished Western Digital 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $34.99 with free shipping. That's $17 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, although we saw it for $6 less in October. Buy Now
- A 6-month WD warranty applies.
