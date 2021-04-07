New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Weber Spirit E-330 3 burner Liquid Propane Grill
$599 $630
free shipping

It's price matched at a few stores, but you'll get free assembly and delivery if you buy from Ace Hardware; many stores still charge $629 or more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Features
  • 12,000 BTU side burner
  • 7,500 BTU sear burner
  • Electronic crossover ignition system
  • Model: 46810001
