Weber Genesis II 3-Burner Propane Grill for $779

That's a savings of $81 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping (it's free to sign up.)
- 669 sq. in. total cooking area
- 3 stainless steel burners
- 6 tool hooks
- Model: 61015001
-
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Choose from 28 models, with prices starting from $729. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Weber Genesis II 3 burner Liquid Propane Grill for $749 (low by $51).
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- lights even when wet
- Model: 7417
You'd pay $6 more at Walmart and most other stores. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Can be used with a charcoal grill or gas grill
- Apple wood adds a fruity smoke flavor
- Model: 17138
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Start the summer grilling season off right and save on a range of barbecue grills and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- WeatherStrong outdoor kitchen sets do not get free shipping, but everything else in the sale does.
- Pictured is the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill for $199.99 (low by $8).
That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Walmart
- 354 square inches of smoking space
- thermostat temperature control
- removable wood chip tray
- 1,800 watt heating element
- Model: MB20077618
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's $37 under list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|9%
|--
|$779
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register