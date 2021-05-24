Weber Genesis II 3-Burner Propane Grill for $779
Ace Hardware · 24 mins ago
Weber Genesis II 3-Burner Propane Grill
$779 $860
free delivery

That's a savings of $81 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Ace Rewards members get free shipping (it's free to sign up.)
  • 669 sq. in. total cooking area
  • 3 stainless steel burners
  • 6 tool hooks
  • Model: 61015001
