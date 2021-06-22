Weber Genesis II 3-Burner Propane Grill for $799
New
Ace Hardware · 38 mins ago
Weber Genesis II 3-Burner Propane Grill
$799 $999
free delivery & assembly

It's $30 cheaper than what most major stores charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Ace Rewards members get free delivery and assembly (it's free to sign up.)
Features
  • 494-square inch total cooking area
  • lighted control knobs
  • temperature gauge
  • 29,000-BTU
  • 2 burners
  • Model: 65004001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills Ace Hardware Weber
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 20% $799 (exp 2 mos ago) $799 Buy Now