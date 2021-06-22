Weber Genesis II 3-Burner Propane Grill for $799

It's $30 cheaper than what most major stores charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery and assembly (it's free to sign up.)
- 494-square inch total cooking area
- lighted control knobs
- temperature gauge
- 29,000-BTU
- 2 burners
- Model: 65004001
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- lights even when wet
- Model: 7417
You'd pay $6 more at Walmart and most other stores. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Can be used with a charcoal grill or gas grill
- Apple wood adds a fruity smoke flavor
- Model: 17138
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Father's Day is just around the corner. Home Depot has discounted 1,000s of items just for Dad, so you'll be sure to find something that he'll love, whether it's tools, a grill, a small appliance, or that recliner you know he's been eying. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Oversize items may incur additional fees. Many items under $45 also receive free shipping, as marked.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $499 ($500 off list).
It's $39 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- weatherproof finish
- high-thermal resistant
- measures 19.75" x 19.75" x 16"
- Model: BFP-32
Save on power tools, garden furniture, BBQs and more. Plus, Ace Rewards members bag an extra 15% off select items, plus earn 2X rewards by applying coupon code "ARDAY" in-cart. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
Apply coupon code "ARDAY" to save an extra 15% off on over 10 garden items, with a maximum savings of up to $141. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Build-Well 6 ft. x 3 ft. Metal Horizontal Storage Shed without Floor Kit for $254.99 after coupon (low by $48).
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|20%
|$799 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$799
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register