Waterdrop Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System for $250
New
eBay · 50 mins ago
Waterdrop Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System
$250 $400
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $38. It's also, $38 below our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by water4smile via eBay.
Features
  • 600 GPD flow rate
  • tankless design
  • 2 filters
  • CF filter w/ sediment PP membrane & activated carbon block
  • Model: WD-G2P600-W
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen eBay Waterdrop
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Waterdrop RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System for $360
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Waterdrop RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System
$360 $400
free shipping

It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 600 GPD flow rate
  • tankless design
  • 2 filters
  • CF filter w/ sediment PP membrane & activated carbon block
  • Model: WD-G2P600-W
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 37% -- $250 Buy Now
Amazon 10% $288 (exp 1 mo ago) $360 Check Price