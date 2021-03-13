Waterdrop · 53 mins ago
Waterdrop G2 RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System
$255 $300
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SPR15" for a savings of $45. Buy Now at Waterdrop

Tips
  • Available in White or Black.
Features
  • tankless design
  • includes 2 replacement filters
  • water flow rate of up to 400 GPD
  • CF filter w/ sediment PP membrane & activated carbon block
  • removes sediment, rust, large particles, colloids, chlorine, fluoride, and more
  • Model: WD-G2-W
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SPR15"
  • Expires 3/27/2021
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Waterdrop Waterdrop
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Waterdrop G2 RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System
$300 $350
free shipping

It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • tankless design
  • includes 2 replacement filters
  • water flow rate of up to 400 GPD
  • CF filter w/ sediment PP membrane & activated carbon block
  • removes sediment, rust, large particles, colloids, chlorine, fluoride, and more
  • Model: WD-G2-W

Verified: 03/13/2021 · Save $50 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Waterdrop 27% -- $255 Buy Now
Amazon 14% $255 (exp 1 wk ago) $300 Check Price