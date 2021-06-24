Waste King 0.5-HP Continuous Feed Disposal for $43

It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with $45 or more).
- 2,600-rpm motor
- professional 3-Bolt mount
- plastic drain stopper, removable splash guard, & ABS waste elbow
- Model: L-1001
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "406EFCEW" for a total of 45% off, saving $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in 8" A or 8" B.
- Sold by Domisl via Amazon.
- mounting screws and anchors included
- made of steel with baked lacquer
- supports up to 132-lbs.
- locks at 90°
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 3/8" x 36"
- fits 36" frameless shower doors
- constructed from clear vinyl
- Model: M 6258
That's $5 less than our mention from last week, and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3" x 44" x 10"
- Spring-loaded locking latch
- Quick release attach pins
- Non-marring rubber end caps
- Model: AC78
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
It's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- 79 ft-lbs max torque
- 2 speed transmission
- LED lights
- belt hook
- Model: DCK211S2
- UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
Find the saw, drill, tool chest, mechanics tool set, and more that Dad is wanting this year. Over 90 items available. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with $45 or more).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Tool 20V Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $99 (low by $71).
