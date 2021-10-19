That's $19 less than Lowe's charges for a factory sealed unit, although most stores charge at least $110. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Doodahdeals via eBay.
- This item is new but packaging may have been opened or damaged. It retains the full manufacturer warranty, but terms are unclear.
- 1,500W and 1,000W settings
- overheat protection
- digital thermostat
- remote control
- Model: WL3DSTOVE19
Clip the $50 off on-page coupon and apply code "18WR6WZH" for a savings of $81.
- Sold by Yingcang via Amazon.
- 3 speeds
- adjustable height
- IP34 waterproof
- 3,000-hour bulb life
- 45° adjustable head
- tip-over and over-heating protection
- Model: DRPHC-2000SQI-Black
Clip the $40 off on page coupon and apply code "2043BSHQ" for a savings of $70.
- Sold by XieFu via Amazon.
- LED display
- remote contol
- timer
- auto shut-off
- 2 modes
- Model: PH-150R
Apply coupon code "FACV8F3Y" for a savings of $85.
- Sold by Zicooler Store via Amazon.
- remote
- 3 modes
- overheat & tip-over protection
- 9-hour timer
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
