That's $19 less than Lowe's charges for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DooDahDeals via eBay.
- Includes the full manufacturer warranty.
- 1,500W & 1,000W settings
- digital thermostat
- overheat protection
- remote control
- Model: WL3DSTOVE19
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Clip the on-page $50 off coupon and apply code "181HIBVC" to save $81. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yingcang via Amazon.
- tip-over and over-heating protection
- 45° adjustable head
- 3 speeds
- adjustable height
- IP34 waterproof
- 3,000-hour bulb life
- Model: DRPHC-2000SQI-Black
It's $70 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 48,000-BTU
- heats up to 200 sq. ft.
- Model: SRPH33C-546S
That's the best price we could find by $8.
Update: The price dropped to $54.94. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 heat settings
- Model: CY62RR-7
- UPC: 819079021959
It's $24 under list price and close to the lowest price we can find data for.
Update: The starting price increased to $100.81. Shop Now at Wayfair
- 2 fan speeds
- heats around 250-300 square feet
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|61%
|--
|$50
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register