That's the best price we could find by at least $10. Buy Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95, or get free shipping with $49 or more.
- battery operated trimmer & detailer
- 6 position attachment comb
- 3 attachment combs
- batteries included
- Model: 09990-1301
-
Expires 10/30/2020
Published 13 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on toys, food, cat trees, and more that are discounted by up to 49% (the banner says 20%, but we've found greater discounts within.) Shop Now at Amazon
Save on 70 hilarious looking cat outdoor pens and let your indoor kitty role play being a wild lion. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pad your order over $35 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $4.99.
Save on food, brushes, collars, carriers, beds, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by midwaydeals via eBay
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- water resistant
- Model: SC01MM00001001
Save on pet-sized shirts, winter coats, protective and recovery devices, collars, and more for cats and dogs. Shop Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Chewy
- BPA free, silent, leak-proof design
- filters contents up to 130 times per hour
- charcoal filter
- Model: 61697
With the discount at checkout, that's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Chewy
- 5.15"
- surdy base to prevent movement
- suitable for fresh or salt water aquariums
- non-toxic
- Model: 161334
The price drops at checkout to $35 less than you'd pay at Petco. Buy Now at Chewy
- clear lounge pod
- stable surface that prevents the table from tipping over
- Model: 184905
Save $4 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $5.99 on shipping.
- built-in detail trimmer
- adjustable taper lever
- includes guide combs, scissors, comb, and case
- Model: 79900-1701
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6 for this American-made clipper set. Yes: it's Shorn in the USA.
Update: The price has dropped to $28.70. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in detail trimmer
- adjustable taper lever
- includes guide combs, scissors, comb, and case
- Model: 79900-1501
This is the best price you'll find by $6 if you want it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-position adjustable guide comb
- 7 individual guide combs
- accessories
- trimmer
- Model: 9916-4301
- UPC: 043917991658
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Adjustable taper level
- 10 attachment guards
- Model: 79455
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Chewy
|65%
|--
|$8
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register