That's $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, or pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping.
- color coded guide combs to help organize your favorite haircuts
- self-sharpening, high-carbon steel blades
- adjustable taper lever
- Model: 79300-400T
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Third-party sellers' prices start at around $43. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's due back in stock on June 14, but can still be purchased at this price today.
- trimmer
- 7 individual guide combs
- 6-position adjustable guide comb
- accessories
- Model: 9916-4301
Apply coupon code "RG4DWAPW" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Awakelion via Amazon.
- titanium blade w/ ceramic movable blade
- 5 guards
- up to 4 hours run time per charge
- waterproof
That's $10 off list price, and a $3 drop from last week's mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- thinning scissors
- cutting scissors
- comb and 2 clips
- cleaning cloth
Give hair color a try at home and save a buck. Buy Now at Just For Men
- Apply coupon code "GOLESSGRAY" to get this price.
- The same coupon bags any moustache and beard product for $4.99 plus $4 for shipping.
Plus, save 15% off sitewide on JustForMen.com and get ready for summer with code SUMMERREADY.
Save 60% (and $12 more than our January mention) with coupon code "60ENVLJ4". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Verfou via Amazon.
- 6.6-ft. rotating power cord
- 3 heat control buttons
- 2 speeds
With frames designed by Kevin Quan, who designed for Cervelo and Diamondback, this new, well-reviewed line of carbon-fiber bicycles from Walmart gives a whole new meaning to the term "Walmart bike." Shop Now at Walmart
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $108. Shop Now at Walmart
- Warranty information is available on the individual product pages.
It's a rare opportunity to grab this item while it's in-stock. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
That's $3 under our mention of another color from two weeks ago and around $23 less than third-party sellers charge for this made-in-America kit today. Buy Now at Target
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $3 shipping fee.
- Stock varies by ZIP code.
- built-in detail trimmer
- adjustable taper lever
- includes guide combs, scissors, comb, and case
- Model: 79900-1701
That's $16 less than the best we could find at third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price today.
- six position acculock attachment comb
- 3 individual length combs
- 2 AA batteries included
- Model: 9990-502
Expired Offers
The life you save (and the hair you cut) just might be your own. That's just a $2 drop, but it's in stock, and you're saving a lot more than just two bucks, even counting only on haircuts.
Update: This item is temporarily out of stock, but it can still be ordered at this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- color coded guide combs to help organize your favorite haircuts
- self-sharpening, high-carbon steel blades
- Model: 79300-400T
Sign In or Register