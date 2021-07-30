Wacom One 13.3" Creative Pen Display for $300
Adorama · 24 mins ago
Wacom One 13.3" Creative Pen Display
$300 $400
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 LCD display
  • HDMI; USB ports
  • includes Wacom One Pen: pressure-sensitive, cordless
  • right or left-handed use
  • Model: DTC133W0A
