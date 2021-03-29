New
eBay · 33 mins ago
$280 $380
free shipping
That's $100 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Wacom via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- 8.82" x 5.83" active area
- 8 programmable keys
- Wacom Pro Pen 2
- Bluetooth 4.2
- USB connectivity
- Model: UPTH660
Details
Comments
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
eBay · 2 days ago
Microsoft Surface Pro Sale at Best Buy via eBay
up to $300 off
free shipping
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Lenovo · 4 days ago
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 128GB 11.5" Tablet
$375 $500
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MARCHP11DEAL" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $125. Buy Now at Lenovo
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB for Verizon or AT&T
$950 $1,400
free shipping
It's $450 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- Android 10
- Bluetooth, Wi-FI, MIMO
- 4G
- Model: TGL-00001
Lenovo · 5 days ago
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, 10.3" FHD Android Tablet, Octa-Core Processor, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Iron
$170 $200
free shipping
Apply code "TABM10FHDEAL" to save $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
Features
- 10.3" FHD 1920x1200 IPS, TDDI, touchscreen
- MediaTek P22 Tab 4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.6GHz octa-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC
- rear camera, 8-megapixel auto-focus; front 5-megapixel fixed-focus
- Kids' mode with parent control
- Android 9 (Pie) OS
- Model: ZA5T0300US
- UPC: 194552946180
eBay · 23 hrs ago
ASICS Men's Upcourt 2 Shoes
$20 $65
free shipping
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Best Buy Video Game Sale at eBay
Discounts on games, controllers, and accessories
free shipping w/ $35
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
eBay · 6 days ago
Hanes Men's Boxer Briefs 10-Pack
$20 $40
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Mobesano via eBay.
- It's available in size S at this price. Other sizes are $3 more.
eBay · 3 days ago
Seattle Coffee Gear Sale at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Save on nearly 100 items from Phillips, Bodum, Saeco, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Saeco PicoBaristo Carafe Superautomatic Espresso Machine for $1,099 ($300 off).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|26%
|--
|$280
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register