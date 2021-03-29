New
Certified Refurb Wacom Intuos Pro Medium Digital Drawing Tablet
$280 $380
free shipping

That's $100 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Wacom via eBay
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 8.82" x 5.83" active area
  • 8 programmable keys
  • Wacom Pro Pen 2
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • USB connectivity
  • Model: UPTH660
